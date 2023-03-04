13-year-old rescued from rising creek waters during heavy rain in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 13-year-old was rescued from rising waters in Florence Friday afternoon following heavy rain in the area.

Brooklyn White said she got stuck trying to cross a creek while walking back from her friend's house. White said the creek was passable on her way there, but she got stuck on an island on her way back.

"I was just walking like always to my friend's house and the creek was flooded, so I ran across one of them and then I got soaked, and then that one was crazy so I had to call 911," White said.

Unfortunately, the rescue was also difficult.

First responders weren't able to find a good access point to get her out from the island, so they had to opt for water rescue boats. Roughly 25 first responders from multiple different agencies — including Hebron, Burlington, Florence, Covington and Point Pleasant — took part in the rescue.

White said she wasn't necessarily scared during the ordeal, but was cold.

Burlington's fire chief said first responders were moving with a sense of urgency, especially because they knew potentially severe weather was on its way. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Friday, allowing the state to be prepared to respond quickly to any major weather issues.

In terms of rainfall, the Cincinnati area saw more than 2 inches Friday, a new record. The old record for March 3 was 1.4 inches, set in 1977.

Severe weather swept through the Tri-State Friday evening. Multiple counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Flood Warnings and Tornado Warnings. While not confirmed, several residents in Highland County, Ohio shared video of what appears to be a tornado touching down in the area.

