'I feel like I'm making a difference' | Meet the woman behind kindness cards spread across Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. — While each index card may only have a handful of words written on it, the messages are massive.

"Honestly, I want to make sure that this world stays kind," said the woman behind the cards, Erin Clemens.

Clemens writes out a collection of cards by hand, using vibrant colors. Equipped with a box of colored pencils and a pack of index cards, she has made it her mission to make someone's day.

"I've realized that kindness doesn't need to cost anything, and that's why I was like, you know what, I have index cards, I have some colored pencils, and I have the ability to share kindness with others, and that's what I did," Clemens said.

Watch to see why Erin Clemens made it her mission to spread joy:

For the past few weeks, Clemens has left dozens of cards in public places, such as libraries or pharmacies, hoping someone may find one and bring a smile to their face.

"Maybe that'll make them smile, and maybe in turn, they'll, again, be inspired to make someone else happy too," Clemens said.

Clemens, an adult on the autism spectrum, told me she moved to the Tri-State area earlier in the year and has been looking for ways to build connections.

"I feel like in order to have that opportunity, I need to create moments where it'll happen," Clemens said.

WCPO 9 News Erin Clemens and WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz

When she first started making these cards, it was anonymous. But now, she is leaving her social media handle, @AspergerSadie, on the back of the index cards, in case someone wants to reach out.

She has 14 different messages she writes, made of sayings she either came up with or was told at one point. Messages include "You are worthy of a wonderful life" and "Be kind to yourself," among others.

I was able to go with Clemens to the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger, where she left a few notes across the building.

"I look for enough of, like, open space that it's going to be easy to just place down," Clemens said.

I watched her place two cards on different shelves at the library as well as in the computer lab. She even gave one directly to one of the people working at the library's front desk.

"I feel like I'm making a difference, and it makes me happy," said Clemens. "So if it's making me happy, hopefully it's making them happy, and that's going around the world."