WATCH: What appears to be a tornado touches down in Highland County

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio — What appears to be a tornado was captured traveling through Highland County Friday evening.

Incredibly close video of what appears to be a tornado was captured in Lynchburg by Zack Cheney.

Incredible close-up video of a possible tornado from a viewer in Lynchburg. @WCPO



🎥: Zack Chaney pic.twitter.com/6o6E7sDU0Q — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) March 3, 2023

A video from Misha Blankenship shows apparent cloud rotation in Danville, Ohio. Watch the video here:

WOW! This video from Misha Blankenship shows what appears to be a tornado traveling through Highland County. https://t.co/Y4ofaes3Mq pic.twitter.com/dIbv9TfwxD — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) March 3, 2023

More potential cloud rotation was also spotted in Highland County's Hillsboro and Lynchburg area.

5:30 pm north of Mt Orab, OH facing Northeast toward Hillsboro @WCPO pic.twitter.com/MgJ8ozRCeQ — Blaine Pinkerton (@blainepink) March 3, 2023

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm that there was indeed a tornado in the county.

WCPO Meteorologist Brandon Spinner said doppler radar indicates that a tornado likely moved through the area around 5:25 p.m., and both debris signature and gate-to-gate shear was shown.

Doppler radar showing what was likely a tornado that moved through Highland counties around 5:25pm this evening. Debris signature & gate to gate shear both showing up, @wcpo #wcpo #CincyWX @cINCYwxMAN pic.twitter.com/f0tgDVre2d — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) March 3, 2023

Highland County was under a Tornado Warning until 6 p.m., and majority of the Tri-State area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.

There has been extensive weather damage throughout the entire Tri-State as the heavy storms have rolled through Friday. Thousands are without power, and high winds have toppled trees over and ripped roofing off of houses.