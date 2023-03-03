Watch Now
WATCH: What appears to be a tornado touches down in Highland County

Highland County Unconfirmed Tornado.png
Provided by Misha Blankenship
What appears to be a tornado touched down in Highland County Friday evening.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 18:35:27-05

HIGHLAND CO., Ohio — What appears to be a tornado was captured traveling through Highland County Friday evening.

Incredibly close video of what appears to be a tornado was captured in Lynchburg by Zack Cheney.

A video from Misha Blankenship shows apparent cloud rotation in Danville, Ohio. Watch the video here:

More potential cloud rotation was also spotted in Highland County's Hillsboro and Lynchburg area.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm that there was indeed a tornado in the county.

WCPO Meteorologist Brandon Spinner said doppler radar indicates that a tornado likely moved through the area around 5:25 p.m., and both debris signature and gate-to-gate shear was shown.

Highland County was under a Tornado Warning until 6 p.m., and majority of the Tri-State area is under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.

There has been extensive weather damage throughout the entire Tri-State as the heavy storms have rolled through Friday. Thousands are without power, and high winds have toppled trees over and ripped roofing off of houses.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

