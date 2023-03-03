State of Emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky ahead of Friday's expected severe weather.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said this action allows the state to be better prepared to respond as quickly as possible if there are "real concerns and dangers to our people."

"The main message today is stay home, stay informed and don't take chances," Beshear said in a tweet. " Let's do what is needed to keep everyone safe.

Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe. I just signed a state of emergency to allow us to preposition assets like the @KentuckyGuard. pic.twitter.com/7yHTK9Kl9c — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected across the state. There is also the potential for hail, strong thunderstorms, and isolated tornadoes.

In Northern Kentucky, our biggest potential to see severe weather occurs between noon and 5 p.m. A High Wind Warning has been issued from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Winds at 25-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected. This will lead to downed trees and power lines. The NWS specifically mentions that widespread power outages are expected.

WCPO Stronger storms Friday afternoon



