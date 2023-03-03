More than 20,000 people without power in the Tri-State following severe weather

CINCINNATI — More than 20,000 people are without power around the Tri-State following severe weather and heavy rain.

The majority of outages in Northern Kentucky are near Crittenden, where 1,000 people are without power. Several cities have small patches of outages, with a large chunk of residents in the Highland Heights and Taylor Mill areas seeing issues.

In Ohio, the majority of outages are in the eastern part of our viewing area, which saw a Tornado Warning. More than 2,000 people are dealing with outages around Mt. Orab and Williamsburg in Brown County. Clermont County has also reported several downed power lines, with outages impacting more than 1,000 people.

On Cincinnati's west side, there are just under 1,000 people without power. The estimated time of repair for these outages is closer to midnight.

In and around Milford, outages are impacting around 1,000 people as well.

Severe weather has traveled out of the Tri-State, though high winds remain. The majority of the viewing area is under a High Wind Warning until early Saturday. The entire Tri-State is also under a Flood Watch until early Saturday.