'Why fire off on a car?' | Parents say 12-year-old killed in shooting after accepting ride home

CINCINNATI — A family is grieving after their 12-year-old son was shot and killed Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire on a stolen vehicle.

Abdul McMillon and Erica Bolden are trying to make sense of the tragedy that took their son Nehemiah's life.

"It's a big absence," Abdul McMillon. "Yes, there [are] times I wake up, it's only been a day, I look up and just look out the window and hope my son is in his room."

Cincinnati police say 31-year-old Darius McGrew "chased down" a vehicle stolen in front of his Winton Hills home late Sunday. Court documents say McGrew opened fire, killing 12-year-old McMillon and wounding a second juvenile.

Nehemiah's parents said he was offered a ride home that night.

"That drop off [turns] into a spin around; let's go around the block. In the process of coming around the block, somebody's opening fire on a vehicle," Abdul McMillon said.

His parents describe their son as a bright presence in the community.

Watch McMillon's parents share what they remember about the night of his death:

"Nehemiah was like one of the greatest kids around here. Like all the kids loved him, like even all the kids at his school. He just was one of those kids that stood out, all he [did] was just smile, he always had a smile on his face," Bolden said.

According to his parents, Nehemiah was a kid who looked out for other children. He loved riding and fixing dirt bikes and enjoyed playing football. The 12-year-old had just celebrated his birthday on May 28.

"Nehemiah, to me, energetic, caring, you know, he always, when he called me...dad…Dad, I love you," McMillon said.

Nehemiah's aunt also told WCPO the 12-year-old was in the wrong place at the wrong time that night.

Abdul McMillon recalled the last time he saw his son.

"So him and his nephew, they walked the dog, came back in. Came back in, and then me and sister still sitting there talking. And Nehemiah said like hey I'm about to go outside. I said where [are] you about to go, he said not far; I'm going to the corner. I'm like alright, cool," he said. "And he never returned."

When Nehemiah didn't come back home right away, his parents tracked his location to Este Avenue. Soon after, they received devastating news.

"I wake up to the call that, nobody ever wants this call," Abdul McMillon said. "They need us to get over there, we need to talk to a doctor about Nehemiah."

On Tuesday afternoon, family and friends gathered outside Nehemiah's home, releasing balloons in his memory and praying for justice.

"It just happened so quick," Bolden said. "Justice needs to be done!"

When asked what justice would look like, Abdul McMillon responded, "I feel like just punish him accordingly. Why fire off on a car? You know it's kids — call the police!"