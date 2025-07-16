Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSP: Motorcyclist dead after deputy hit him following pursuit

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after he was hit by the deputy who was pursuing him, according to Kentucky State Police.

In a press release sent July 16, KSP said the crash happened in Gallatin County, on July 1 at around 7:45 p.m.

According to the release, a KSP deputy attempted a traffic stop on 37-year-old Justin Hunt, of Hebron. Hunt refused to stop for the deputy and instead led the deputy on a pursuit.

According to KSP, Hunt hit an "S" curve on Ambrose Road near Warsaw, Ky. and was unable to make the curve. Hunt instead drove off the road into a grassy area and down a steep embankment, KSP said.

The deputy pursuing him hit the same "S" curve and attempted to stop his vehicle, "but due to the steep embankment was unable to do so," KSP said.

The deputy's vehicle then hit Hunt, who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result, according to KSP.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.

KSP did not provide any additional details, including whether there would be any investigation into the crash or the KSP deputy involved.

