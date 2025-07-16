CPD: No arrests made, gun recovered after report of armed person at UC Health's Clifton campus

CINCINNATI — A gun was recovered at UC Health's Clifton campus Wednesday afternoon, the health system and Cincinnati Police Department confirmed.

In a statement, UC Health said a Code Silver signifying an armed person at the Clifton campus was issued Wednesday afternoon. Officials placed the campus — where UC Medical Center, Hoxworth Center and multiple other offices are located — on lockdown as officials investigated the area.

UC Health and Cincinnati police confirmed a gun was recovered, but no one was arrested.

"The area has been determined to be safe for all staff and visitors, and we are continuing to work with local law enforcement on this matter," UC Health said in a statement.

The campus has begun normal operations, the statement said.