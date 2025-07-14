Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One juvenile killed in overnight shooting

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was shot and killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Este Avenue overnight. One person was transported to the hospital and was later declared deceased. CPD confirmed it was a juvenile.

Officers confirmed that a second person walked into Cincinnati Children's with a gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is also from the shooting on Este Avenue.

Cincinnati's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of the juvenile.

