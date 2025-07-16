Police: 19-year-old charged with murder one month after fatal shooting of 35-year-old in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting that killed a 35-year-old man in Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati police were called to the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue just before midnight on June 14 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Torell Hemphill shot. Hemphill was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

More than one month later, CPD's Homicide Unit arrested 19-year-old Dyshown Sockwell and charged him with murder and two counts of felonious assault.

CPD said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.