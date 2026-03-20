What time does Miami University play Tennessee? What to know before Friday's game

PHILADELPHIA — The Miami University RedHawks are on to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The eleventh-seed Miami takes on the sixth-seed Tennessee Vols Friday afternoon. It's the first matchup for the two teams this season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Miami is coming off a historic 31-0 regular season, picking up their first loss in the MAC Tournament Quarterfinals against UMass.

Still, Miami landed in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed.

The RedHawks played for the first time in the tournament Wedesday, defeating the SMU Mustangs 89-79 in a First Four game. It was Miami's first NCAA Tournament victory since 1999.

Eian Elmer, one of the stars of this Miami team, scored 23 points Wednesday to send the RedHawks to the First Round.

Brant Byers added 19 points, including four 3s, and Luke Skaljac had 17 points for Miami, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. The RedHawks finished 16 of 41 from 3-point range.

Tennessee last played on March 13 in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, where they were defeated 75-68 by Vanderbilt. In terms of NCAA Tournament experience, the Vols have gone to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years.

The winner of Friday's game will face off against No. 3 seed Virginia in the Second Round on Sunday.

After a historic season and dominant performance Wednesday night, can the RedHawks take down the No. 6-seeded Vols and keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive?