What time does Miami University play tonight? Here's what to know about the First Four game against SMU

DAYTON, Ohio — Miami University is set to take on Southern Methodist University in an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday night.

Miami (31-1) faces off against SMU (20-13) at the University of Dayton Arena, just about an hour away from the RedHawks' home court in Oxford.

Tipoff for the battle of the No. 11 seeds is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET.

The RedHawks haven’t played a game inside UD Arena since Dec. 22, 2015. But still, coach Travis Steele said he expects to feel a home-court advantage.

“What a unique opportunity for our fans,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “It’s a drivable distance. Whether it’s here or you are from Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus. To be able to watch Miami play in the NCAA Tournament, it doesn’t get much better. I expect this to be a home game for us in a lot of ways.”

Wednesday's game will be the first matchup for the two teams this season. SMU is 9-11 against the ACC, and Miami is 18-1 against the MAC.

It's game day! Tonight at 9:15 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio, @MiamiOH_BBall will take on SMU. Let's make it feel like home! For those who can't make it, tune in to TruTV to catch all the action. #RiseUpRedHawks #LoveAndHonor @MiamiRedHawks pic.twitter.com/lf4cB31Pue — Miami University (@miamiuniversity) March 18, 2026

The RedHawks are coming off an undefeated regular season, and one loss to UMass in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Top performers for the RedHawks include senior guard Peter Suder and junior wing Eian Elmer.

For Elmer, a 2022 Taft High School graduate, it’s only been four years since he’s played a game in UD’s venue. Elmer is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

“It’s a great feeling to be back here,” Elmer said.

Suder, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the RedHawks.

“It’s valuable for us being only 50 minutes or an hour away from campus,” Suder said. “We’re excited to see what the environment is going to be like. We’re super fortunate to play here for sure.”

The RedHawks have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, with the most recent appearance in 2007. During 2007's tournament, No. 3 Oregon beat the then-No. 14 Miami 58-56 in the Round of 64. Oregon went on to fall in the Elite 8.

The winner of the No. 11 seed battle travels to Philadelphia to play sixth-seeded Tennessee in a Midwest Region first-round game at 4:25 p.m. Friday.