'We're hoping he pulls through' | 15-year-old boy was hit by driver who fled, family says

COLERAIN, Ohio — A 15-year-old Moeller High School sophomore is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike, according to his family.

"All we've heard from the police is that it was a white truck and the area that he was found was on our street," said Kylie Stanley, Dylan Straughn's older sister.

She told us what else they've learned in the hours after Dylan was found off the side of the road.

"A truck had, came by, hit him and then ran," Stanley said.

The family told me that Dylan was found near a guardrail by Prince of Peace Church in Colerain Township.

Sunday night, the boy's school held a prayer vigil for Dylan that was attended by friends and family. That's where we spoke with Stanley.

"We hope that it's not the end for his time here, and we just, we appreciate the school a lot. They've done a lot for us," Stanley said.

Dylan's older sister said that he's involved in several extracurricular activities at school.

"He played volleyball, he wanted to go pro. But his next target was varsity. He was in marching band, he wanted to start improv, he always wanted to do something," Stanley said.

Now his family is praying that he can make a recovery.

"We're hoping he pulls through," Stanley said.

Provided by the family Dylan Straughn and his sister Kylie Stanley

His cousin, Breeanna LaCrone, asked the community to join the family in their prayers for Dylan.

"If anybody, you know, wants to pray or believes in prayers, that would be really be appreciated," Lacrone said.

Dylan's cousin said her family is still waiting for answers about the crash.

"I feel for my uncle right now, and I feel like justice needs to be served at this point," Lacrone said.

I reached out to the Colerain Police Department and requested an update along with the police report and I am still waiting for more information as of the publishing of this article.