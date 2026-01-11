ATF offering $5,000 reward for information regarding carjacking in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information regarding a carjacking that occurred in December in Blue Ash.

ATF said the carjacking occurred Dec. 12, 2025, in the 3800 block of Bellview Avenue. Officers responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, where the victim told police the suspect pulled out a firearm and stole their vehicle, which constitutes aggravated robbery, ATF said.

While ATF, which has partnered with Blue Ash police, did not have a detailed description of the suspect, they had a photo of them in a dark-colored hoodie.

Provided by ATF

The vehicle was later found on Yearling Court, which is located roughly 15 minutes away in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Westwood.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect can contact ATF at 1-88-283-8477 or ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also contact the Blue Ash Police Department at 513-745-8555 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.