FC Cincinnati transfers winger Luca Orellano to Liga MX's Monterrey

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced Sunday that it has transferred winger Luca Orellano to Liga MX's CF Monterrey.

FCC said it agreed to transfer the 25-year-old to Monterrey for a multi-million dollar fee, but the club didn't specify how much.

Orellano has been with the Orange and Blue for two seasons, where he scored 15 goals, 14 assists and 77 appearances. The Argentine scored three goals throughout the 2025 season, including one against CF Monterrey during the Leagues Cup.

The winger was also named to the MLS All-Star Team in 2024 and earned 2024's MLS Goal of the Year with a deep free kick from behind the half-field line at TQL Stadium against CF Montreal.

"We'd like to thank Luca for his contributions and dedication to FC Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He's a really talented player, and a good person. We're happy for him and his family and we're excited to watch his career continue in Monterrey."

Before his time with FC Cincinnati, Orellano also played for Vasco de Gama in Brazil and Velez Sarsfield in Argentina.