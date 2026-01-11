Bellevue's Latin breakfast, brunch spot Yuca to close after 5 years of business

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A Latin breakfast and brunch spot in Northern Kentucky is set to shut down in February after years of business, the restaurant announced on social media.

Yuca, located at 700 Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue, announced on Facebook on Friday that it has decided to close, saying the restaurant's lease is coming to an end.

The restaurant's last day of business will be Sunday, Feb. 1.

"Currently weekends are fantastic, but unfortunately we get very little traffic during the week," the restaurant wrote. "We've always been hopeful that weekday business would pick up, unfortunately it simply hasn't."

The Latin-inspired restaurant, which is owned by Cedar Culinary Group, said the decision comes as Yuca is set to have its five-year anniversary. The restaurant serves a wide range of Latin-inspired breakfast and lunch options, including a Cubano sandwich, Venezuelan filet and eggs and others.

"We're heartbroken to leave, but the economics simply won't support the business," Yuca wrote.

The restaurant said it's currently looking at other potential locations to reopen in, but in the meantime, popular dishes from Yuca will be available at the restaurant group's other spots in Covington, Cedar, located at 701 Main Street, and Pike Street, located at 9 W Pike Street.

