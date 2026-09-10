'We want people to live here, work here': Clermont County expands housing to meet booming population

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clermont County's population has been booming in recent years.

The county's 2025 housing study reported a 5.8% population growth from 2013 to 2023, adding 11,445 residents.

Wednesday morning, Clermont County's Executive Director of Community and Economic Development, Kris McClintick, updated county commissioners on solutions and projects to boost housing, stemming from the 2025 study.

“The county as a whole is growing three times faster than the rest of the state of Ohio," McClintick said.

That number is reflected in the update, which reports that Ohio's growth in that decade was 2.0%.

Watch to see how Clermont County is addressing the need for housing:

Clermont County's plan for housing growth

McClintick reviewed growth in the county's four quadrants, split among the four cardinal directions. The central submarket, consisting of Pierce, Batavia and Williamsburg townships, had the largest growth, at 11.7%. The southern submarket, made up of Ohio, Monroe, Washington, Tate and Franklin townships, was the only portion to see its population shrink.

The growth is expected to continue. The study reported that by 2045, projections expect more than 18,000 residents to be added, creating a need for 11,600 new housing units.

The update covered five themes from the study's data.



Foster community support for diversified housing stock Target development in growth and high-demand areas Preserve and improve aging housing stock Expand housing options for the growing senior population Reduce barriers to entry for first-time buyers

Throughout the year, I've covered different ways these themes are being used to find housing solutions.

One way that the first theme has been addressed is the Veterans Village in Monroe Township, which broke ground in late June.

McClintick spoke with me on the phone Wednesday and said that as the county adds more homes, more than 15 active subdivisions are being developed.

There are also different kinds of housing being constructed, like the 315 units being built in Miami Township at the old Trester Auto Parts & Salvage Yard site.

There are also efforts to maintain existing housing; that's where nonprofits and organizations like 3 Nails Management Services will assist.

I also spoke with Desmond Maatyah, Clermont County's Community Development Administrator. Maatyah told me about Theme 5 and his work to bring a down payment assistance program to Clermont County with help from federal grants.

“You may have families that are currently renting, that could be paying somewhere between $1,500-$1,900 a month, and we think a lot of those families could own their own home," Maatyah said.

The program is still in the works. It would cover down payment assistance and closing costs up to $7,500, according to Maatyah.

“If they live in that house for five years, that loan is forgivable. So, we want people to live here, work here," Maatyah said.

That program is expected to start in June 2027.

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