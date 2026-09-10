First look: New playground coming to Sawyer Point following 2024 arson attack

CINCINNATI — Renderings have been released for a new playground slated to be built at Sawyer Point, almost two years after an arsonist lit a fire that destroyed the 1,000 Hands Playground, severely damaging the Big Mac Bridge.

The Lizard & the Sock playground will pay homage to a Cincinnati-based urban legend. Back in 1951, 10-year-old George Rau Jr. released several lizards that he brought from northern Italy into the yard of his Hyde Park home. Some of which, had been stuffed in a sock.

Fast forward to 2026, and these lizards have stood the test of time as they adapted to the Cincinnati climate. The lizards have spread throughout the area and have been recognized by the state as a permanent resident reptile.

Cincinnati Parks

A 10-foot lizard statue and sock structure will serve as the centerpiece for this new playground. A 20-foot slide will wind down a 36-foot upside-down ice cream cone structure.

"Our goal was to create a playground that sparks imagination and creativity and is truly unlike anything else in our region," said Jason Barron, parks director for the city of Cincinnati.

The Lizard and Sock Playground will replace the 1,000 Hands Playground, which was among the structures scorched by a massive fire that broke out back in Nov. 1, 2024.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Prosecutors detail cause of Cincinnati bridge fire

Cause revealed for Cincinnati bridge fire

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said back in 2025 that the fire was set by "one man who set the fire because he likes to set fires."

Terry Stiles was sentenced to over 9 years in prison for aggravated arson in connection with this incident. The total damages of the fire, which burned the Ohio side of the Big Mac Bridge, were more than $11 million.

The total cost of the new playground is slated to be $2 million, with the Cincinnati Parks Department saying the money will come from a mix of public and private funds. The tentative plan is for the Lizard and Sock Playground to open in 2028, pending the creation of custom equipment for the site.