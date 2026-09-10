Kenton County unveils Fox Ridge Park name and design plans for former golf course property

Kenton County is transforming the former Fox Run Golf Course property in Independence into Fox Ridge Park, a 225-acre destination for recreation, adventure and nature.

We covered this story earlier this summer, highlighting the walking paths still open for public use. Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann spoke to me about the importance of keeping this a green space for families and not turning it into another housing development.

The existing park and walking trails will officially be closed to the public starting September 14 so construction can begin.

Kenton County Parks unveiled the park's official name and design plans during Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting and shared the images on their facebook page. And the park renderings look stunning!

Kenton County Fox Ridge in Independence





WCPO Fox Ridge in Independence

The park will be organized around three distinct ridges, according to Kenton County, each offering a different experience:

Discovery Ridge will feature family fun, fishing, playgrounds, a dog park and more.

Adventure Ridge will offer mountain biking, a pump track, climbing, four-season activities and a Go Ape course.

Nature Ridge will focus on trails, exploration and nature-based experiences.

About 70% of the property will remain untouched by construction, aside from trail improvements.

According to Kenton County, the park should be complete and open to the public in the summer of 2028.

There was a lot of excitement in the comment section of their facebook page, detailing the plans and showing the renderings. Check it out HERE on their facebook page.

More information is available at bit.ly/FoxRidgeDesign.

Kenton County Fox Ridge Renderings

Kenton County Fox Ridge in Independence