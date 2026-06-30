Construction underway for new 'save haven' for Clermont County veterans struggling with homelessness

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Unhoused veterans may soon find a new home at Clermont County's Veterans Village.

The village is located along State Route 125, next to Mount Holly Christian Church.

The development project has a price tag of $10.6 million. It's being funded through various local, state and federal sources, along with private donors, according to Clermont County.

Once finished, it will include 19 residential units: 16 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Units will be fully furnished, include a washer/dryer and have amenities across the 15-acre property.

Leaders from the county, the Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority and community partners gathered Tuesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Construction is underway, and the county said it expects the project to be completed in 2027 and have veterans move in early in 2028.

Watch to see how the Veterans Village will help service members in need:

Construction underway for 'save haven' for veterans struggling with homelessness

“Today is more than a groundbreaking; it’s a celebration of collaboration, compassion and a promise kept," Clermont County Commissioner Bonnie Batchler said.

WCPO 9 News Clermont County Commissioners Bonnie Batchler and David Painter

“No veteran should be homeless who has served our country," Alicia Morlatt, executive director of the Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority, said.

In a news release ahead of the groundbreaking, a Clermont County spokesperson explained how tenants will pay their rent.

The units will be affordable, utilizing project-based vouchers from HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) rental subsidy. Residents will be required to pay 30 percent of their adjusted gross income to rent. Utilities will be paid for by CMHA. Ursula Miller / Communications Coordinator

During Tuesday's event, I spoke with John Plahovinsak, a 32-year veteran who works as the past department commander for Disabled American Veterans, Department of Ohio.

“I’m glad that a community such as this here is reaching out to homeless veterans and providing them with a safe haven," Plahovinsak said.

He said that there is a veterans living facility in Georgetown, but this location will bridge the gap for others struggling with homelessness.

"And if we can get just one homeless veteran off the street from seeing this broadcast, it's well worth it," Plahovinsak said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.