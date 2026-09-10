Cincinnati Police Department adjusts road closures near UC this weekend after business pushback

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department announced Thursday that it has adjusted road closures near the University of Cincinnati for this weekend. The move comes after several businesses impacted by the road closures met with Cincinnati police officials and pushed back against the closures, saying they were doing more harm than good.

Police said there will now be overnight closures on Calhoun Street and McMillan Street between Vine Street and Clifton Avenue from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, and from after the UC football game Saturday to 4 a.m.

The Cincinnati Police Department previously implemented closures on portions of Calhoun and McMillan streets from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. as part of an effort to curb violence in the area. On Wednesday, we spoke with several businesses in the CUF neighborhood — Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview — about the closures, with owners and managers saying they made it harder for customers to reach them and for delivery drivers to pick up and drop off orders.

“We're in an urban setting. We understand there's going to be issues, you know, so let's not punish the people that you're trying to take care of,” said Penn Station General Manager Mark Greis.

Many businesses said the loss of foot traffic and customers has led to some reducing their hours and staffing.

WATCH: CUF business owners push back against road closures in the area

WATCH: Businesses push back on road closures

J.D Dubois, manager of DuBois Bookstore and the President of Clifton Heights Business Association, said, “I would have liked to see some active policing.”

With the newly adjusted road closures, Cincinnati police said residents with a valid parking permit will be allowed through the closures to access their vehicles. Employees working at the businesses in the area will also be permitted through to park. Rideshare and delivery drivers will also now be permitted through the closures.

The UC Bearcats play Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday in Nippert Stadium. Police said UC football game traffic will not be affected.

"The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., and vehicles will be allowed through the area following the game before the overnight closures begin," police said. "Please plan ahead, follow posted signs and directions from officers and allow extra time when traveling through the area."

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Cincinnati police also said this will be the final weekend of closures in the area.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie previously said the department implemented the road closure after seeing an increase in violence over two consecutive weekends.

"Two weekends of some increased level of violence and I needed to break that, and I think we were very successful in that this previous weekend,” Hennie said.

Discussions between CUF business owners and police are expected to continue.