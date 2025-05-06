'We loved him' | Hamilton County deputy run down by driver remembered for decades of service

CINCINNATI — "He was a great person."

Days after he was hit and killed while directing traffic, tributes continue to pour in honoring career law enforcement veteran Larry Henderson.

Henderson, a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy, formally retired in December but stayed on with the department as a special deputy. He was operating a traffic light on May 2 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods during UC's spring commencement.

Cincinnati police said Henderson was intentionally run down by 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr., whose son was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior.

A memorial of flowers and ribbons now marks the spot where Henderson's watch ended. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is also honoring the fallen deputy with a decorated cruiser parked in front of Substation 5 in Anderson Township — Henderson's final post before his retirement.

Blue ribbons adorn the front of the station and nearby lamp posts. They can also be seen on the cruiser, along with handwritten signs propped up against the windshield. One reads, "Rest easy, Devil Dog." It's a nod to Henderson's time in the Marines.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office A HCSO cruiser adorned in blue ribbons and decorated with handmade signs is parked outside of Post 5 in Anderson Township, where Henderson served his final years before retirement.

Henderson graduated from Mariemont High School in 1985 before joining the United States Marine Corps, according to the Greater Cincinnati Historical Police Society. He followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps — his father was a decorated Marine in Vietnam and his grandfather was awarded the Navy Cross as a Marine at Guadalcanal.

Henderson joined HCSO in 1991 as a corrections officer. He spent the rest of his 33-year career moving up the ranks and serving on several special units, including as an academy instructor, dive team member, FBI task force officer, and HCSO bomb unit and HCPA SWAT member.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey shared a statement Sunday in honor of Henderson.

"In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation. Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career," she said. "He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service."

Former Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil was unavailable for an interview Monday, but he did share a few words with us about his longtime colleague.

Neil brought Henderson into the Special Operations unit and worked alongside him for 21 years. Neil attended an informal get-together Monday, during which current and former law enforcement officers shared memories about Henderson.

"He was a man with a lot of personality," Neil said.

Cincinnati community mourns retired sheriff's deputy hit, killed

Henderson filled many roles and impacted dozens of lives as a public servant. For nearly 20 years, Henderson volunteered to work security detail for the University of Cincinnati football team, traveling with them to a few away games each season.

"He was a great person. He was quiet. He did his job. He knew when to step in and help a coach. But he was the type of guy who would do anything for you," said John Widecan, associate athletic director of football operations for UC.

The university launched the collaborative program 25 years ago, which ensures that one Hamilton County deputy and one UC police officer travel with the team. Henderson was one of two deputies who would take turns on those trips.

The full security detail would tag along for bowl games.

"We called him, we needed him, he was right there," Widecan said. "(The detail) was a big help to me in operations because when we're on the road, we have escorts on this end, we have escorts when we get there, we're dealing with rowdy fans, so Larry and our other officers would work together with me to coordinate our escorts on the end. And then any time end game, if we were having trouble with a fan or anything going on behind the bench or anything, they were quick to stop in and help and protect the team and the coach."

UC Football HCSO Deputy Larry Henderson (pictured far right) walks with the UC Football team during a security detail.

Henderson didn't play on the field or coach from the sidelines, but Widecan said he was every bit a member of the team.

"As our sheriffs, they got the same gear that we got. They got the same bowl rings that we got," Widecan said.

The two also knew each other beyond the gridiron. They were neighbors when Henderson lived in Mariemont. When he heard of Henderson's untimely death, Widecan said the news hit his whole family hard.

"He'd be at our block party every year," Widecan said. "My wife knew him from traveling to games, because the (security detail) also looked after the spouses."

Henderson was set to travel with the football team for the upcoming season, but Widecan said that after the shock and grief fade away, the team will have to look to fill his role.

"He's just a great guy," Widecan said. "He would do anything for anybody. We loved him being around. He was very professional and we'll truly miss him."

Other friends and colleagues are paying tribute to Henderson in the wake of his death. A Facebook post by an account known as Signal 99 pays a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to Henderson. It's garnered hundreds of reactions and comments.

Tom Synan, chief of Newtown police and co-chair of the Hamilton County Office of Addiction Response, also took to Facebook to share some words about Henderson.

"This is devastating. I had worked with him since we were young cops. Always one of the first to check on and help you. You didn’t need to ask for him, he was already there. The countless times he had my back. He was always so calm, collected and giving sound advice," Synan said.

We confirmed with Mercy Health that Henderson worked security at the Anderson hospital. He was also intending to work as a school resource officer for Lockland Local School District for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

"While I never had the opportunity to personally meet Deputy Henderson, it is clear from speaking with those within the HCSO that he was a great man and law enforcement officer," Superintendent Bob Longworth said. "Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the family, the law enforcement community and those who are grieving his loss at this time."

The Shield, an organization that aims to help families of officers who have fallen in the line of duty, is accepting monetary donations. Contributions with "for the Henderson family" noted in the comments section will go directly to the Henderson family.

The Hamilton County Police Association is standing guard until Henderson's interment. The fallen deputy leaves behind his wife and five children.