Police identify deputy killed by vehicle during traffic detail at University of Cincinnati commencement

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a retired deputy who was struck and killed by a car while working a traffic detail at the University of Cincinnati Friday afternoon.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced on Sunday the identity as retired Hamilton County sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson.

Deputy Henderson was operating a traffic light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods amid UC's commencement when a driver hit and killed him.

The man who is accused of running his car into the deputy is 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. He was the father of a man shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior.

Deputy Henderson was with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for 33 years beginning on June 14, 1991. He served in several specialized units, including Academy Instructor, Dive Team member, HCPA SWAT, FBI Task Force Officer, and the HCSO Bomb Unit.

Deputy Henderson’s badge number, #129, will be retired from the agency.

"It is with profound sadness that Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announces the death of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson. Deputy Henderson was tragically struck by a vehicle on Friday, May 2, and passed away a short time later," wrote Sheriff McGuffey.

“In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation. Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service.”

"We want to thank our fellow law enforcement officers, community members, family, friends, and everyone who has offered condolences and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep the Henderson family as well as our department in your thoughts and prayers."

Funeral arrangements will be shared in the near future.