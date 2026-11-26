Rubber turkeys rained down on Riverfront Plaza in Hamilton as WKRP Radio brought one of television's most infamous Thanksgiving moments to life—this time for charity.

Forty-eight years after the fictional "Turkeys Away" stunt aired on "WKRP in Cincinnati," the Hamilton Fire Department took to a ladder and dropped 3,000 tiny rubber turkeys onto targets at the plaza.

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For $10, participants received a number that was attached to one of the turkeys. The turkeys that landed closest to the bullseye could win their owners up to $500.

The real winner, though, is the Open Door Food Pantry in Butler County. Net proceeds from the turkeys and commemorative shirts go straight to the pantry.

The event grew out of a shared laugh over the classic episode.

"We were having a bear laughing about this episode. Just belly laughing and said wouldn't it be fun to recreate it? But yet do it and raise money for a good cause and that's where it all started," Jim Goodman, owner and co-founder of Municipal Brew Works, said.

This marked the first year that WKRP, as an actual radio station, was part of the event. I asked Goodman what that meant for the effort.

"Adding WKRP is literally taken this to the next level. Through their broadcast signal and their online streaming, we were able to do three thousand turkeys in seven days," Goodman said.

The turkeys sold out, and attendees are already looking ahead.

"They sold out! Next year they need to sell more turkeys and raise more money for the homeless," one attendee said.

For some, the event transformed a comedic disaster into something meaningful.

"They turned something bad that it was a turkey drop that was bombing a turkey into a parking lot into something good. It actually did something good for a lot of people," one attendee said.

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