WATCH: The 2024 BLINK Parade

CINCINNATI — The BLINK art and light festival is officially underway! It kicked off Thursday night with the BLINK Parade, and WCPO 9 was there for all of it.

The parade consisted of more than an hour of floats, dancing, music, a 25-foot dragon and more.

You can re-watch the BLINK parade in the video player at the top of this article.

Here's a look at some of the installations that you'll see around town:

Planning on going down for the festival? Here are some things you need to know:

When does BLINK take place?

The four-day festival runs from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20. It takes place each night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Is BLINK free?

Yes. There is no cost to attend BLINK. Just lace up your walking shoes and head out!

Where does BLINK take place?

BLINK installations are located in Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, Covington and Newport.

The BLINK website has an interactive map. Click here to view.

How do I get to BLINK?

Limited, pay-to-reserve parking is available downtown. You can find more information here.

Most of all, pick a spot, walk around and enjoy this incredibly unique weekend in Cincinnati!