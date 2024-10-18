Watch Now
WATCH: The 2024 BLINK Parade

Parade kicks off the four-day arts and lights festival
The BLINK parade kicks off a massive arts and light festival in downtown Cincinnati.
BLINK 2024
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The BLINK art and light festival is officially underway! It kicked off Thursday night with the BLINK Parade, and WCPO 9 was there for all of it.

The parade consisted of more than an hour of floats, dancing, music, a 25-foot dragon and more.

You can re-watch the BLINK parade in the video player at the top of this article.

Here's a look at some of the installations that you'll see around town:

Planning on going down for the festival? Here are some things you need to know:

BLINK 2024: Road closures, transportation options and what to know before you go
BLINK Survival Guide: FAQs to tackle the massive art and light festival
BLINK 2024: Here's a look at the four-day festival's entertainment lineup

When does BLINK take place?

The four-day festival runs from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20. It takes place each night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Is BLINK free?

Yes. There is no cost to attend BLINK. Just lace up your walking shoes and head out!

Where does BLINK take place?

BLINK installations are located in Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, Covington and Newport.

The BLINK website has an interactive map. Click here to view.

How do I get to BLINK?

Limited, pay-to-reserve parking is available downtown. You can find more information here.

Most of all, pick a spot, walk around and enjoy this incredibly unique weekend in Cincinnati!

