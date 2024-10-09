BLINK 2024: Here's a look at the four-day festival's entertainment lineup

BLINK 2024 is bring dozens of art installations, murals and more to more than 30 city blocks.

The four-day festival runs Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 in Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, Covington and Newport.

Alongside the art installations throughout the massive festival, BLINK also will have a full entertainment lineup at various stages and locations, including Findlay Market and the Cincinnati Music Walk of Fame.

Each day of music kicks off at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. On Saturday, the festivals ticketed after-party, "Afterglow," at MegaCorp Pavilion goes until 1 a.m. You can click here to buy tickets to Afterglow.

The rest of the festival's entertainment includes a variety of Tri-State DJs, including DJ Boywife, DJ Rah D, DJ Ghost and more.

There's also other entertainment events, such as the River Lotus Lion Dance at the Asianati Night Market on Court Street, a runway show, a drumline, among other things.

Some of the weekend's entertainment will correlate with certain art installations. For instance, "Phases & Actions" will include drum performances from the artist Brett Bolton. When Bolton isn't performing, "the venue becomes an interactive installation, allowing the audience to play the visual systems used for Brett's shows," according to BLINK's website.

For a full list of BLINK's entertainment lineup, click here.

