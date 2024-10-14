BLINK 2024: Road closures, transportation options and what to know before you go

CINCINNATI — The countdown to the return of BLINK has begun.

The immersive light and art show takes streets in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.

Because of the festival, navigating parts of the region can get tricky — for both those trying to attend the festivities and those who just want to get somewhere else located in BLINK territory.

The list of roadways that will be closed while thousands of people peruse exhibits spread throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is quite long, but it's important to remember that driving into the city isn't the only option available for those who want to participate.

Metro, TANK and the Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) are all offering free public transportation to BLINK this year.

Metro and TANK will have fare-free rides starting at 6 p.m. each night of BLINK, while BCRTA is offering shuttle services from further north.

All three public transportation options also have multiple Park and Ride options, with drop-off at Riverfront Transit Center downtown, that run between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each night:



Cincinnati State, 3658 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Crossroads Oakley, 3500 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Northern Kentucky University, 1 Louie B. Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY, 41099 (Fri. & Sat. only)

Meijer, 3651 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005

Meijer, 7390 Tylersville Rd., West Chester. OH 45069

Once you're down in the thick of things, the Connector streetcar can shuttle you throughout downtown, the Banks and Over-the-Rhine for free.

Here's a breakdown of which roads will be closed throughout the week, and how you can get around.

These roads will be closed ahead of the festival itself:



Plum Street: Closed from the morning of Oct. 14 through the morning of Oct. 21 for restoration of the Black Lives Matter mural

Closed from the morning of Oct. 14 through the morning of Oct. 21 for restoration of the Black Lives Matter mural Court Street: Closed between Walnut and Vine from the morning of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 21

Closed between Walnut and Vine from the morning of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 21 Jackson Street: Closed between 12th Street and 13th Street from the morning of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 21

Closed between 12th Street and 13th Street from the morning of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 21 Freedom Way: Closed between Rosa Parks Street and Marian Spencer Way from the morning of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 21

The event kicks off with the BLINK parade on Thursday night, which will prompt several more street closures (closures happen at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):



W Pete Rose Way: closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue (closes at 4PM for staging)

closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue Rose Street: closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way (closes at 4PM for staging)

closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way Smith Street: closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way (closes at 4PM for staging)

closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way Mehring Way: closed between Gest Street and E Pete Rose Way

closed between Gest Street and E Pete Rose Way Gest Street: southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way Central Avenue: closed south of Third Street (northbound Central Avenue remains open north of W Pete Rose Way)

closed south of Third Street (northbound Central Avenue remains open north of W Pete Rose Way) Elm Street: closed south of Second Street

closed south of Second Street Race Street: closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained) Rosa Parks Street: closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

south of Second Street (garage access maintained) Marian Spencer Way: closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

south of Second Street (garage access maintained) Joe Nuxhall Way: closed south of Second Street (garage and hotel access maintained)

south of Second Street (garage and hotel access maintained) Suspension Bridge: closed

closed Ramp LL: closed

closed Johnny Bench Way: closed

closed E Pete Rose Way: closed west of Broadway

Once the parade is over, these roads will close each night of BLINK between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.:

NORTH-SOUTH Streets



Elm Street: closed between Central Parkway and Findlay Street (Liberty Street remains open to east-west traffic)

between Central Parkway and Findlay Street Race Street: closed between Central Parkway and Findlay Streets (Liberty Street remains open to east-west traffic)

Vine Street: closed between Third Street and Central Parkway (Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street remain open for east-west traffic)

between Third Street and Central Parkway Walnut Street: closed between Third Street and Central Parkway (Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street remain open for east-west traffic)

between Third Street and Central Parkway Main Street: closed between Second Street and Twelfth Street ( Second Street, Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street and Central Parkway remain open for east-west traffic) (Main Street will close to maintain the streetcar)

between Second Street and Twelfth Street ( Jackson Street: closed between Twelfth Street and Central Parkway

EAST-WEST Streets



Fourth Street: restricted between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion.

between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion. Seventh Street: restricted between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion.

between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion. Charles Street: closed between Central Parkway and Elm Street

between Central Parkway and Elm Street Twelfth Street: closed to through traffic between Main Street and Central Parkway

between Main Street and Central Parkway Fourteenth Street: closed between Central Parkway and Race Street

between Central Parkway and Race Street Grant Street: closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street

between Central Parkway and Elm Street Magnolia Street: closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street

between Central Parkway and Elm Street Odeon Street: closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street

between Central Parkway and Elm Street Wade Street: closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street

between Central Parkway and Elm Street Green Street: closed to through traffic between Vine Street and Elm Street

between Vine Street and Elm Street Elder Street: closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

between Vine Street and Central Parkway Court Street: closed between Race Street and Vine Street

between Race Street and Vine Street Freedom Way: closed between Race Street and Marian Spencer Way

In Covington, these roads will be closed from Monday, Oct. 14 through the morning of Oct. 21 for BLINK:

Court Street: Closed between 3rd Street and 4th Street

Closed between 3rd Street and 4th Street Park Place: Closed between Scott Street and Greenup.

These Covington streets will be closed between Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct 20:

3rd Street from Scott Street to Greenup will be closed

Crawford Alley from Ziegler way to 5th Street will be closed

Crawford Alley from 5th Street to 6th Street will be closed

Clinton Alley from Madison Avenue to Crawford Alley will be closed

Pike Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue will be closed

The Roebling Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian walkway will remain open

West 7th Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue will be closed until noon on Monday, Oct. 21

More than 80 artists are set to participate in this year's festival, which stretches dozens of city blocks — from zones in Over-the-Rhine and The Banks all the way to Covington and the newly included Newport.

Alongside the art installations throughout the massive festival, BLINK also will have a full entertainment lineup at various stages and locations, including Findlay Market and the Cincinnati Music Walk of Fame.

Each day of music kicks off at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. On Saturday, the festivals ticketed after-party, "Afterglow," at MegaCorp Pavilion goes until 1 a.m. You can click here to buy tickets to Afterglow.