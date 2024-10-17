BLINK Survival Guide: FAQs to tackle the massive art and light festival

CINCINNATI — There’s so much excitement around BLINK, the nation’s largest art and light festival, it can be overwhelming. We went to the experts to help you best plan your evenings.

When does BLINK take place?

The four-day festival runs from Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20. It takes place each night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Is BLINK free?

Yes. There is no cost to attend BLINK. Just lace up your walking shoes and head out!

Where does BLINK take place?

BLINK installations are located in Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati, The Banks, Covington and Newport.

What’s the best way to BLINK?

WCPO 9 asked BLINK Executive Director Justin Brookhart what his one tip would be for approaching the massive festival:

“Pick a spot on the map, pick one thing you want to see and start your night there, and just walk around and start exploring,” he said. “BLINK kind of has a forward momentum, and as you're walking about, you sort of start seeing stuff alongside other people, and it kind of becomes just a shared experience.”

What’s the map he’s talking about?

The BLINK map shows you all the locations across town for art installations. You can find a static version in a screenshot here. Each zone has its own map as well. The information is the same no matter the map you’re looking at.

The BLINK website has an interactive map. Click here to view.

Rae Hines/WCPO BLINK map

There are also unofficial maps for the festival, including the BLONK app. It presents the information in a slightly different way.

Once I'm at BLINK, what route should I take?

Each zone has a curated trail by festival organizers. On average, these paths are about 1.5 miles long and will take you past the highest concentration of installations (though you won’t see everything).

“We like to give people a little bit of guidance,” Brookhart said, adding that attendees should feel free to deviate from the path.

Each walking trail is listed on the map.

How do I get to BLINK?

Limited, pay-to-reserve parking is available downtown. You can find more information here.

There are public transit options available for free. You can read the details on where the drop-off and pick-up points are here.

Can I see all of BLINK in one night?

While you can try, it’s not how it’s intended, said Billy Thomas, co-founder of Cincy Nice and a BLINK partner.

“We really encourage you to slow down. Check out the art. Be with the art,” Thomas said. “There's so much to take in, and the magic exists when you have a chance to really feel the art.”

Organizers said while everyone can BLINK at their own pace, typically one to two zones per night is appropriately achievable.