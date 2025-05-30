'This report is wrong' | Sheriff says Warren County incorrectly listed as sanctuary jurisdiction

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff says the county was mistakenly designated as a sanctuary jurisdiction by the Department of Homeland Security.

The federal government recently released its list of sanctuary jurisdictions as part of an executive order from President Donald Trump, which requests identification of cities and states not complying with federal immigration laws.

Warren County was named on this list, but Sheriff Barry Riley said in a statement released on social media that the county's inclusion is a mistake.

"This report is wrong," said Riley. "A mistake has been made and incorrectly listed Warren County. We have reached out to representatives of the Department of Homeland Security to correct the issue."

Riley expressed his commitment to enforcing immigration laws in the statement.

"As Sheriff, I fully support the protection of our great nation's borders and the citizens of this county," said Riley. "I stand behind the mission that if you are in this country illegally, you should be sought out, detained, treated humanely, processed according to the law and returned to your home country. In fact, this was the directive I gave as soon as I took office."

Media ReleaseStatement Regarding Executive Order 14287:Protecting American Communities from Criminal AliensThis morning, I was made aware that Warren County was listed as a jurisdiction which “...obstructs the enforcement of Federal immigration laws in compliance with… pic.twitter.com/rY27kG4m6s — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) May 30, 2025

Warren County is home to cities like Mason and Lebanon. It has no obvious prior designation as a sanctuary county. It does share a Congressional district with Hamilton County and Cincinnati, which has designated itself a sanctuary city. The district is represented by Democrat Greg Landsman.

Sanctuary jurisdictions are defined by the Department of Homeland Security as cities, counties, and states that allegedly obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws, thus "endangering American communities."

The reasons for Warren County's inclusion on the list remain unclear.

According to the DHS website, factors that determine placement on the list include "compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions and legal protections for illegal aliens."

Additionally, the city of Cincinnati and Campbell County in Northern Kentucky were also included on the list.