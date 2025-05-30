'Cincinnatti', Warren and 'Cambell' counties on federal list of sanctuary jurisdictions

The federal government has released its list of sanctuary jurisdictions following an executive order by President Donald Trump asking for a list of cities and states that weren't complying with federal immigration laws.

On that list includes a misspelled title of "Cincinnatti", "Cambell" County in Kentucky and Warren County in Ohio.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions (include) cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities," reads a description of the list on the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) website.

Factors that determine placement on the list include "compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens," according to DHS.

There is not a single definition for “sanctuary city" or “sanctuary jurisdiction." It is a colloquial term used by politicians and law enforcement officials to describe areas that do not fully adhere to Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests for the areas — counties, municipalities or states — to hold and turn over a person suspected of being an illegal immigrant.

DHS Screenshot from the Department of Homeland Security's website listing 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Is Cincinnati a sanctuary city?

The city of Cincinnati declared itself a sanctuary city in 2017. It's a label used for cities that have welcoming resources or policies in place for immigrants. But exactly how the city is doing this is still unclear.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney filed two motions in January 2025. Kearney requested reports within 90 days on how the city is currently supporting immigrant communities.

The motion lays out four suggestions for ways the city can provide information and resources:



Create a "Know Your Rights" reference in multiple languages, including but not limited to Spanish and English on the city's website to help immigrant families Create a link on the city's website to Compass and other resource groups Create a Hispanic Employee Resource Group to meet monthly and address ways to increase Hispanic representation across all departments Create information on the city's website about anti-bullying programs in schools, as well as the process for reporting and addressing hate crimes

Kearney also requested a report within 60 days on what resources and mechanisms are in place for the public to report hate crimes, including the existence of any hate crime hotline, whether any collected data is available to the public and what policies are in place for reporting data on hate crimes.

WCPO 9 learned that as the initial 60-day deadline was approaching, the report was still not complete.

Watch Kearney's update on the city's support of immigrants living in Cincinnati below:

After Trump executive order, what are sanctuary cities facing and what are they doing?

The city of Cincinnati maintains it will follow all laws. But city officials insist local law enforcement, both on a city and state level, will have no role in aiding federal immigration enforcement.

“We want to pull everything together," Kearney said. "Just to see what we have available because sometimes when you’re in a crisis, you don’t know where to go. So, let’s make sure the city is providing those avenues.”

We've reached out to the city for comment on being included on the sanctuary jurisdiction list.

What about Warren County and 'Cambell' County?

The Center for Immigration Studies labels Campbell County in Kentucky as a sanctuary jurisdiction, citing a June 2024 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement document that lists the county as a "Limited Cooperation Institution" with respect to ICE's ability to move and house noncitizens from the county jail.

Campbell County is also the home of Northern Kentucky University. Several of the counties listed on the nationwide list are home to college campuses, such as Monroe County in Indiana (the only county listed from Indiana), which is where Indiana University is located.

It is not clear why Warren County, home to large cities like Mason and Lebanon, is included on the list.

We have reached out to both counties to ask for comment on their inclusion on the list.

DHS Screenshot from the Department of Homeland Security's website listing 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

What does it mean to be on the list?

It isn't yet clear. The Department of Homeland Security writes on its website that "Each jurisdiction listed will receive formal notification of its non-compliance with Federal statutes. DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens."

President Trump's executive order says that the Director of the Office of Management and Budget will "identify appropriate Federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts, for suspension or termination, as appropriate."

The order goes on to say that any jurisdictions that remain "in distance of Federal law" after being notified, "the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures to end these violations and bring such jurisdictions into compliance with the laws of the United States."