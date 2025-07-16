Community 'waving back' to beloved NKY man after he became victim of second suspected drunk driving crash

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man known for waving to drivers from his wheelchair is receiving overwhelming support from the community after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Brad Fritz was struck on Turkeyfoot Road last Tuesday by a suspected drunk driver.

Police charged James McGillicuddy with OVI and assault. McGillicuddy was initially out on a $10,000 bond, but it was raised to $250,000 on Tuesday.

The incident marks the second time Fritz has been the victim of a crash involving a suspected impaired driver. When he was 15, Fritz was injured as a passenger in a car crash where a friend who had been drinking was behind the wheel.

He’s made the incident his life’s work. Fritz speaks with local youth about the importance of driving sober.

According to a Facebook post by Fritz’s brother, he was discharged from the ICU to a rehab center earlier this week, but the pain is still substantial.

“The broken ribs and surgically repaired arm are the major drivers,” Fritz wrote.

The community has responded with an outpouring of support for the man many know as "Champ."

At Niceley’s Appliance Repair, over 100 people have visited to trace their hands on a piece of paper. It’s a symbol of waving back to Fritz, said owner Jeff Niceley.

"We came up with the idea of people tracing hands and sending messages to him," Niceley said. "This is what we can do back for him, let him know that he means something to us."

A card drop-off box is at the front desk during business hours. The box is moved to the front door overnight.

The Erlanger Fire Department also showed their support with a special bouquet of cardboard hands, each with a personalized note.

Rob Pieper/WCPO The Erlanger Fire Department brought a hand-waving bouqet for Brad Fritz to the Niceley's card drop-off site.

A fundraiser at Wings and Rings in Crestview Hills drew large crowds throughout the day, with attendance surpassing even their busiest Bengals game days.

"I've worked here for four years, and I'm sweating," said Lillian Ramsey, a hostess at Wings and Rings, only a few minutes into the lunch rush.

The restaurant at noon was completely packed. And while those crowds were good for business, Ramsey said seeing the community’s support is personal: "I actually have experienced Brad myself. He's awesome. He comes in and sits at the bar, or he mingles with all of the people, the customers, the staff here."

One of those people is Amy Paige of Erlanger. She fought back tears while speaking about Fritz.

"I don't think Brad's going to give up, because he is so strong. He's one of the strongest people that I know," Paige said. "Everybody should get out here and support Brad Fritz right now."

Outside of the restaurant fundraiser, the community has already raised over $100,000 through GoFundMe to support Fritz's recovery .

Despite his pain, Fritz's family said he remains in good spirits. When his brother called him a "walking miracle," Fritz corrected him, saying he's a "rolling miracle."

Watch our first story about the community's reaction to Brad Fritz's injury:

After surviving one drunk driving crash, this NKY man is now hospitalized after second hit

