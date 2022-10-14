Ex-delivery driver robs 7 gas stations on route, gets nearly a decade in prison

WARREN COUNTY — A Dayton area man who robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint in three counties that were on his delivery route will spend nearly a decade in prison.

Da’Sean Marcus Allan McCleskey, 22, was sentenced Thursday to nine to 10½ years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.

McCleskey in August pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced.

McCleskey robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint from Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 19 in the cities of Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

“McCleskey entered each gas station, masked and armed, and held the gas station clerk at gunpoint while demanding money,” Fornshell said.

Before the robberies, McCleskey worked as a delivery driver for Home City Ice.

“Each of his targeted businesses were customers to which he delivered,” the prosecutor said.

Automated license plate reading cameras helped to identify McCleskey’s vehicle that he used during the robberies. Even though he removed his license plate, the technology allowed police to identify the make and model of the car.

“With that information, police ultimately matched the vehicle to McCleskey,” Fornshell said.

READ MORE

Cincinnati man charged after allegedly drowning, dissecting his own dog

'In his own words - he would squeeze the s*** out of its head': Dad charged after allegedly attacking baby

Cincinnati police respond to shooting report that turns out to be 2 people filming a TikTok video, 1 arrested