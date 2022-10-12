Watch Now
Father charged after 3-month-old found to have multiple fractures, admitted to ICU

Cameron Rush, 23, of Batavia, charged with endangering children and felonious assault, both 2nd degree felonies
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 20:00:42-04

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Batavia father was charged after his 3-month-old baby boy was brought to the hospital with several fractures.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said their investigative unit was contacted on Thursday, October 6 by Clermont County Children's Protective Services after doctors determined the baby had fractures to his head, ribs, arms and legs that required immediate admittance to the intensive care unit at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. The baby had been transported to the hospital due to leg swelling. Physicians said the injuries were "non-accidental trauma related."

The Sheriff's Office says detectives interviewed the baby's father, 23-year-old Cameron Rush, and determined the child lives at an apartment complex on Lucy Run Road in Batavia Township. A search warrant was executed at the address, and detectives processed the scene. Rush admitted to detectives he was responsible for the baby's injuries, which occurred days prior to being taken to the hospital.

Rush was charged Tuesday with one county of endangering children, a second degree felony, and with one count of felonious assault, which is also a second degree felony. He was taken to the Clermont County Jail and is currently held without bond. Rush is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and will be further reviewed by the county prosecutor's office for consideration of additional charges to present to a grand jury.

