Cincinnati man charged after allegedly drowning, dissecting his own dog

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was charged after he allegedly killed and dissected his dog, according to court documents.

Amani Lamar Ciers told police that he drowned his male chihuahua on October 12. He then told police that he dissected the dead dog, court documents said.

Ciers then allegedly showed officers the body of his dead dog.

It is unclear why Ciers decided to kill his dog.

Police have not said how they learned about the alleged crime or why Ciers confessed.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

