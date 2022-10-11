Cincinnati police respond to shooting report that turns out to be 2 people filming a TikTok video, 1 arrested

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested while filming a TikTok early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Hutton Street in Linwood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they did not find any victims. Instead, they found themselves in the middle of a TikTok video set.

Two people were making a short video that appeared to be depicting some sort of shooting. Investigators said one person was covered in ketchup while pretending to be shot. The man not covered in ketchup was arrested for "outstanding warrants" that were not connected to the video being filmed, according to Cincinnati police. CPD did not tell WCPO what warrants the man had.

At this time, it is unclear who called the police.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

