Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Colerain Township

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Blue Rock Road around 10:40 p.m. According to Colerain police, the motorcyclist crossed the double yellow line, hit a guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Colerain deadly motorcycle crash 712022.png
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 07:25:26-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio  — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash late Thursday night in Colerain Township.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Blue Rock Road around 10:40 p.m. According to Colerain police, the motorcyclist crossed the double yellow line, hit a guard rail and was thrown from the bike.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, Colerain police said.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and there was no passenger.

The person's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Colerain police are still investigating the deadly crash.

READ MORE
OSHP: 1 killed in Wayne Township motorcycle crash
1 dead in Union Township motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fort Mitchell

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
SWAT situation in Northside ends with man in custody The one thing pro-life and pro-choice advocates agree on Family of murdered missing teen says race was a factor in how hard police worked

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.