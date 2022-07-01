Motorcyclist dies following crash in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash late Thursday night in Colerain Township.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Blue Rock Road around 10:40 p.m. According to Colerain police, the motorcyclist crossed the double yellow line, hit a guard rail and was thrown from the bike.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, Colerain police said.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and there was no passenger.

The person's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Colerain police are still investigating the deadly crash.

