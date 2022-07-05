Cincinnati woman killed in Brown County crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati woman is dead after a crash in Lewis Township Saturday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said a 64-year-old Lillian M. Ferrante was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 52 at around 6:30 p.m. when she struck a 1977 international truck from behind.

UC Air Care flew Ferrante to Univesity of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Officials said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The truck driver, 36-year-old Brian C. Snider of Ripley, was not injured in the crash.

OSHP is still investigating the crash.

