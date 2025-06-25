Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyFranklin

Actions

OSHP: Teen killed in Warren County crash involving semi, motorcycle

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old from Dayton is dead after a crash between a semi and a motorcycle in Warren County Tuesday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said a preliminary investigation determined a man driving a 1995 Peterbilt 379 was traveling from the northbound I-75 ramp onto State Route 123 in Franklin when he hit a 2006 Suzuki DL1000 in the intersection before striking a median divider and turning over. The motorcycle also overturned before coming to rest in the median.

The 17-year-old riding the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died. The semi driver was also taken to the hospital with what OSHP called non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

WCPO 9 News at 11

More local news:
Reds rookie Chase Burns strikes out first 5 batters in big league debut How quickly does the heat and high temperatures impact your body? We test it out Mom, son describe moment they were caught in North Avondale gunfight

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.