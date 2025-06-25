OSHP: Teen killed in Warren County crash involving semi, motorcycle

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old from Dayton is dead after a crash between a semi and a motorcycle in Warren County Tuesday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said a preliminary investigation determined a man driving a 1995 Peterbilt 379 was traveling from the northbound I-75 ramp onto State Route 123 in Franklin when he hit a 2006 Suzuki DL1000 in the intersection before striking a median divider and turning over. The motorcycle also overturned before coming to rest in the median.

The 17-year-old riding the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died. The semi driver was also taken to the hospital with what OSHP called non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP is investigating the crash.