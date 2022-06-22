CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), there have been 57 fatal motorcycle crashes this year that resulted in 60 people killed. Sgt. Ryan Purpura said the number is lower than this time last year.

“Year-to-date numbers are less than last year, so if motorcyclists take good steps, wear their protective gear, don’t drive impaired, get their endorsements, and then people on the roadways also look out for motorcycles we hope the number continues to go down,” Purpura said.

However, from 2020 to 2021, Purpura said there was a 5% increase in the number of fatal motorcycle-related crashes. In July and August 2021, there were over 40 deadly motorcycle-related crashes in Ohio — the most since 2017.

<a href='#'><img alt='Motocycle Accidents ' src='https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Mo/Motorcycle-RelatedAccidents2022/MotocycleAccidents/1_rss.png' style='border: none' /></a>

Purpura noted there is not a peak month for deadly motorcycle-related crashes but said more motorcyclists are on the road between May and September.

“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility by all on our roadways,” he said.

Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) echoed Purpuras’ sentiment.

“Little things can make a huge difference in everybody going home at the end of the day and that’s what we want,” he said.

Bruning said there are some general safety tips motorcyclists can follow.

“I think one of the biggies is to make sure you have an endorsement on your license and you’ve taken those safety courses so you are familiar with your bike, you’re familiar with the roadways as well,” Bruning said. “We want to make sure that riders are wearing a helmet, that’s a big one. I know it’s not law in Ohio, but we do know that wearing a helmet certainly makes a difference in these crashes.”

Bruning said ODOT, OSHP, AAA and other organizations are working together in an effort to try and focus on motorcycle safety across the state. The initiative started a year ago in Eastern Ohio, and the groups are continuing their focus across the entire state.

As of June 17, there have been 21 fatal motorcycle-related crashes in Kentucky.

