How quickly does the heat and high temperatures impact your body? WCPO 9's Marlena Lang tests it out

CINCINNATI — When the temperature reaches 90 degrees or above for more than a day, it's inevitable to hear about heat-related illnesses.

“It can run the spectrum from heat exposure, heat exhaustion, all the way to heat stroke,” said Dr. Thomas O'Brien, President & Service Line Medical Director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Christ Hospital.

But how long does it take for these symptoms to start showing, and how long does it take for heat to actually start affecting you?

To find out, I met with O’Brien.

“It doesn’t take as long as people think,” said O’Brien.

He first took my blood pressure, inside, where I was cool.

“Nice and normal, 118 over 80, so a good blood pressure right now,” said O’Brien.

The next step was to go out in the heat. O’Brien said that when we are in the heat, our blood pressure normally lowers.

“The blood vessels will dilate, when they dilate, then the blood pressure inside, as you can imagine, will be lower because it’s not as tense in the blood vessels,” he said.

I then spent around 10 minutes outside. The temperature was 94 degrees with a feels-like temperature of 98. I walked around a bit but mostly stayed put in the sun.

After the time had passed with no shade, water or cooling, O’Brein was right.

“It went down a little bit, to 114 over 70,” O’Brien said as he took my blood pressure a second time.

I asked O’Brien what he thought would happen if I stayed out in the heat for 30 minutes to an hour in the same conditions. Without drinking water or being in the shade.

“So dropping a little bit more on the blood pressure, and with that I’d expect you to maybe start feeling lightheaded, dizzy, and maybe start the early signs of a headache,” said O’Brien.

He said my heart rate also increased to compensate for the lowered blood pressure.

Those who are at the greatest risk for heat-related illnesses are older and younger generations, those on blood pressure medications, and those with chronic illnesses.

According to O’Brien, the best thing to do in the heat is to listen to your body. If you’re feeling thirsty, then drink water, and if you’re getting too hot, then get to a cooler area.