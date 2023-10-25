'Truly ahead of the curve': Years-long push for Tri-State bike trails, access starting to come to fruition

CINCINNATI — It seems newly announced bike projects are popping up every day in the Tri-State. Advocates say that’s a result of years of hard work.

Caitlin Sparks, communications and event manager at Tri-State Trails, said the implementation of big visions from several years ago are finally becoming visible.

“In the last three to five years, I’ve seen more happen for active transportation than I ever have,” she said.

Earlier this week, Tri-State Trails held a virtual public meeting to share recommendations for the proposed bike plans in Covington and Newport.

“We’ve had a lot of success working within the community,” she said.

Across the river, the group said it has completed about 18 miles of its 34-mile “CROWN” trail loop.

“I think that’s kind of where it starts. Just a big vision that’s led by the community,” Sparks said. “There’s also a ton of federal infrastructure money that’s been coming into cities all across the country.”

The Westside Connector bike trail was awarded $8 million in federal funding. The city of Cincinnati will match $2 million in funding.

The approved funding for the Westside Connector trail includes building 2.4 miles of new, multi-use paths that will connect the existing Lick Run Greenway bike path with the bike path at Dunham Park in Westwood.

“We are truly ahead of the curve, and we are the role model that everybody’s looking at,” said Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Cramerding.

Cramerding said the path will be a catalyst for the South Fairmount business district.

These projects are in addition to various protected bike lane and other streetscaping projects to help drivers and cyclists more safely share the road.

Clifton: Crews for @CityOfCincy applying new surface treatment along Central Pkwy at Ludlow Ave near Cincinnati State. Line striping to mark the bike lane upcoming this week/next. Thru traffic allowed. Pass work zone w/ caution. @FOX19 @Local12 @WCPO @WLWT @Enquirer @917wvxu pic.twitter.com/H4G3B6s9Oi — We Move Cincy (@WeMoveCincy) October 10, 2023

The demand is warranted. Cincinnati Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock said the nonprofit has smashed its yearly record for number of rides, with still two months remaining in the year.

“People always talk about induced demand when you build highways,” he said. “Well, you induce demand by putting e-bikes on the streets. E-bikes are a game changer for us.”

About half of Red Bike’s fleet are e-bikes. He hopes the entire fleet will be electric by 2025.

McClintock also attributes Red Bike’s recent success to it’s “Go” income qualified pass, which makes up roughly a third of all rides.

“It’s a really powerful program to get people to bikes,” he said.

Biking enthusiasts and advocates said access to bikes, safer roads and more connective trails all is critical for inspiring more users.

“This is not a chicken or egg situation,” McClintock said. “This is a holistic thing that has to be developed in every piece of it.”