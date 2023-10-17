Project connecting west side bike trails gets $8 million in federal funding, $10 million total

CINCINNATI — A bike path expansion that will connect multiple paths on Cincinnati's west side just got a funding boost, both from the city and the federal government.

The Westside Connector bike trail was awarded $8 million in federal funding provided for transportation projects. In addition to that, the city of Cincinnati will match $2 million in funding.

The federal funding comes through the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI). On Monday, OKI announced it would award a total of $50.4 million for 17 different transportation projects throughout the three states.

The approved funding for the Westside Connector trail includes building 2.4 miles of new, multi-use paths that will connect the existing Lick Run Greenway bike path with the bike path at Dunham Park in Westwood.

According to OKI, the path will run "through South Fairmount and via the Western Hills Viaduct share-use path."

The bike path has been an initiative of multiple city leaders for over a year now. In 2022, Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside council member Jeff Cramerding, held a press conference to announce the initial proposal for a multi-use path that would connect Dunham Park, Rapid Run Park and Lick Run.

That proposal happened after a survey was taken by west side residents that indicated walking and biking trails were a high priority for those living in the area.

A press release from Cramerding's office announcing the millions in funding for the project says the new connecting pathways will travel along Queen City Avenue and Sunset Avenue, providing "greater connectivity between the westside and the urban core of Cincinnati."