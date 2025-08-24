Sheriff: 1 dead after motorcycle, pickup truck collision in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle-pickup truck collision killed one person Friday night in Butler County.

Crews responded to reports of a crash at the 1900 block of Trenton Oxford Road around 8:44 p.m., according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Trenton Oxford Road when they collided with a pickup truck that was traveling westbound, Jones said.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the name of the person killed will not be released at this time, according to Jones.