TRENTON, Ohio — Two of Trenton’s top elected leaders are stepping away within weeks of each other, adding to a year of upheaval at City Hall marked by legal disputes, resident opposition, and controversy surrounding proposed data centers.

Vice Mayor Floyd Croucher resigned Nov. 19, effective immediately. His departure comes just more than a month after Mayor Ryan Perry announced he will resign effective Jan. 1.

WATCH: the breakdown of these two top resignations and the circumstances surrounding them

Trenton vice mayor steps down a month after mayor announces intent to resign

Croucher did not provide a specific reason for his departure in his resignation letter.

“This decision has not been made lightly,” Croucher wrote. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to have served the council and to have worked alongside dedicated individuals toward achieving our shared goals.”

He added that it had been “a privilege” to contribute to the council and expressed hope for its continued success.

The leadership turnover comes after months of contentious debate over data center development in and around Trenton.

Earlier this year, the city sought to annex land from neighboring townships as part of a proposal for an 18-building Amazon Web Services data center. The city ultimately withdrew the annexation petition following opposition from residents and neighboring townships.

The debate also prompted residents to pursue a charter amendment that would ban certain large data centers in the city.

That effort led to a legal battle after Trenton City Council initially declined to certify the resident-led petition for the ballot. The Ohio Supreme Court later found that council had “disregarded” the law by refusing to certify the petition.

Voters ultimately approved the measure in November.

The city is now facing another legal challenge tied to the data center issue, this one from Prologis over the voter-approved amendment.

For residents who spent months organizing against large-scale data center development, the November vote marked a significant moment.

“We stood outside and cried because it's the culmination of a year of feeling like we've been fighting,” resident Lori Blankenship said after the election.

Croucher had publicly acknowledged the tensions facing council months before his resignation.

During a Feb. 5 council meeting, he described his position as “the most thankless job I’ve ever had in my life.”

“We’re just trying to do the right things,” Croucher said.

Later in the meeting, he defended council’s approach to the city's future while inviting residents who disagreed with him to speak with him directly.

“We’re trying to guide the city into the future,” Croucher said. “If everybody's mad at me for what I said tonight, come see me tomorrow at State Street; I’ll be more than glad to talk to you.”

Mayor also preparing to leave

Perry announced his planned resignation during an Oct. 15 council meeting. He said the demands of the mayor’s position had grown significantly while his responsibilities outside City Hall were also changing.

Perry said that when he began serving the city, council responsibilities required roughly four to five hours a week. He estimated that commitment had grown to between 35 and 40 hours a week.

“I have moved on in my career, and I have moved to a place where I don't have that kind of time to spend with the citizens anymore,” Perry said at the meeting. “And that's irresponsible for me.”

Perry later told WCPO off camera that the backlash surrounding the ongoing data center projects also played a role in his decision to step aside.

City officials have not provided additional details explaining Croucher’s departure beyond his resignation letter.

Croucher’s resignation leaves another vacancy on Trenton City Council as the city prepares for Perry’s departure at the beginning of the year.

Applications for the vacant council seat are available online and are due by 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

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