KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian was struck on I-275 in Northern Kentucky, prompting both sides of the interstate to shut down Tuesday evening, Kenton County Dispatch said.

Dispatch told WCPO 9 that the interstate is shut down near the Turkeyfoot Road exit after a pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes of I-275.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed, and dispatch said they will be shut down for a very long time.

Dispatch did not say whether there was a crash involving other vehicles or how the pedestrian was struck.

The Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department is handling the crash.

This is a developing story, and WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.