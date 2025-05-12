Three men who were with Ryan Hinton in alleged stolen Kia face new charges

CINCINNATI — Three men who were allegedly with 18-year-old Ryan Hinton in a vehicle moments before Ryan was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer now face new charges.

In the hours — and days — after the foot pursuit turned deadly, police announced they'd arrested 18-year-old Cynsere Grigsby, 18-year-old Jurell Austin and 19-year-old Deanthony Bullocks.

All three originally faced one count of receiving stolen property and one count of felony obstruction of official business.

Following a grand jury indictment Monday morning, they now each face:



Two counts of obstructing official business

Two counts of theft

Two counts of receiving stolen property

One count of improperly handling a gun in a vehicle

One count of having weapons under disability

All three have been denied bond and are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to court records.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the death of Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed just six seconds after he and the other three men jumped from the alleged stolen car and ran into the woods in East Price Hill on May 1.

On Thursday, May 1, officers with the department's Fugitive Apprehension Squad, along with other uniformed officers, became aware of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Warsaw Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

When police approached the vehicle, four people ran from it, Theetge said. She said at least one of them, identified as Ryan Hinton, was armed with a gun.

A Cincinnati police officer fired four to five shots at Ryan Hinton, two of which hit him, Theetge said on May 2 during a press conference where blurry and short body camera footage was shown.

Before that body camera footage was shown during the press conference, however, it was shown to Ryan Hinton's family.

Hours later, 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. — Ryan's father — allegedly crashed his vehicle into Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson, killing him. Henderson was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati during the school's spring commencement ceremonies.

Rodney Hinton Jr. could face the death penalty; he was initially charged with aggravated murder, but his grand jury indictment also added new charges. He now faces two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich, the aggravated murder charges both carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Henderson was laid to rest on Friday during funeral services that were attended by hundreds of people, including law enforcement from across the region.