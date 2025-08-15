Midwest Black Family Reunion returns for 37th year with focus on community strength

CINCINNATI — The Midwest Black Family Reunion is back bigger than ever for its 37th year.

On Thursday community leaders and clergy gathered for a moment of prayer at the groundbreaking of the Light of Hope Memorial dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Leaders prayed for the future legacy of the next generation of Black leaders.

This year's theme for the Black Family Reunion is everlasting endurance. Tracey Artis, executive director of Midwest Black Family Reunion, said it's a symbol of strength and a long time coming.

She and others are making it a point to strengthen families with education through the reunion's college tour.

"It's so important because if we have strong families we have strong community. If we have strong families, strong schools, if we have strong families than we have strong churches and all of that will help us stay together," Artis said.

Artis hopes the message can heal wounds from recent events like the Downtown brawl.

"My message is that we all stay together and that we remain a unit, we're better together than we are apart. I'm going to trust the process, trust the leadership of the city to bring all involved to justice," Artis said.

Artis said there will be three levels of security provided by the city of Cincinnati, private security and over 100 clergy to oversee this weeks events.

On Friday there will be a meeting at Fountain Square where Cynthia Booth will be keynote speaker.

There will also be a black historic tour and college tour.

Then on Saturday the parade begins at 11 a.m. and for the first time ever in the reunion's history, a celebration will be held at The Banks.

"We're showing the country even with what happened a couple of weeks ago with the whole national incident that we are not who they think we are," said Christian Bradley, acquisition partner at Community Health Alliance.

Bradley attended the career fair on Thursday to recruit more talent.

He said the culture of Black Family Reunion week is something that can't be matched.

"It's uplifting and empowering and it shows what family is really all about," Bradley said.

Hundreds attended the career fair hosted by Superior Career Fairs.

"Putting Cincinnatians back to work, that's by far the most satisfying," said Bob Westerkamp, president of Superior Career Fairs.

Artis invited everyone to attend this weekend.

"Come out, be safe, be prayerful," Artis said.

More information about Midwest Black Family Reunion can be found here.