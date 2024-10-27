'This is a big win'| Hamilton County Chief Dog Warden praises Ohio Supreme Court's ruling on animal cruelty

CINCINNATI — Staff at Cincinnati Animal CARE are celebrating a new ruling passed down by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The ruling, passed down Wednesday, clarifies the definition of the state's animal cruelty law. This reversed the determination by the Eighth District Court of Appeals that felony-level cases only applied to pets that "received care".

"Prior to this law coming into effect, the only animals that people could be charged for a felony for cruelty against was owned dogs," said Beth Ward, Chief Dog Warden of Hamilton County.

The State Supreme Court ruled the law applies to all dogs and cats, including strays.

"This is a big win," Ward said.

Ward says this new ruling could help prevent roadblocks with charging animal abusers.

"There are often times that we're unable to really move forward, because the dog, and now cat, might be unowned," Ward said.

Ward says their shelter often comes across abused strays, but they aren't able to do much about it legally.

For example, she referenced an incident from last week, where someone threw a dog over the fence at Cincinnati Animal CARE.

The dog was later adopted, according to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

​"This time we'll be able to move forward with a felony, whether we have an owner, or if we have an animal without an owner," Ward said.

Ward says she plans to meet with county prosecutors this week to discuss the next steps for protecting stray animals.

She's hopeful it will bring down the number of abused strays that come to their shelter.

"Abuse of any animal is wrong and we will be holding people accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Ward said.

Ward says they are still looking for the person who threw a dog over the fence at their shelter.

Anyone with anonymous tips or information is asked to contact her directly at B.Ward@cincycare.org or by calling the shelter at 513-541-7387.