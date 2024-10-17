Video shows someone throw dog over Cincinnati Animal CARE's 6-foot fence

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE shared surveillance footage Thursday of a person throwing a dog over the shelter's six-foot fence before driving away.

In the video, a black car that appears to be a Honda Accord stops near Cincinnati Animal CARE's play yard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The person, who cannot be clearly identified, lets a dog out of the car, picks her up and throws her over the facility's fence and into the yard. They then walk back to their car and drive away.

The dog lands on its side before getting up and limping around the yard.

Cincinnati Animal CARE said its staff immediately brought the dog in to be vaccinated and examined for injuries once they found her in the yard.

"This kind of act is completely unnecessary and is totally unacceptable," shelter director Meaghan Colville said in a release. "We were still open when the dog was thrown over the fence; staff was available to help this person if they would’ve just asked. Animals being dumped or abandoned at the Hamilton County shelter is sadly not unusual, but throwing an animal over the fence crosses a line."

Because the video does not provide a clear image of the driver or their car's license plate, shelter leadership is asking for the community's help in identifying the responsible person.

Hamilton County Dog Warden Beth Ward noted 99 pets have been illegally abandoned at or near the shelter's facility so far this year.

"Though we do not often see such a blatant act of abuse when the animal is abandoned, it is all unlawful," she said. "Per ORC 959.01, 'No owner or keeper of a dog, cat, or other domestic animal, shall abandon such animal,' and when they do, we will act to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with anonymous tips or information is asked to contact Hamilton County Dog Wardens directly at B.Ward@cincycare.org or by calling the shelter at 513-541-7387.