Taylor Swift stadium tour: Mega-star will play Paycor Stadium in July 2023

CINCINNATI — In eight short months, superstar Taylor Swift will grace the Queen City with her presence on her "The Eras Tour."

Swift announced the first leg of her United States stadium tour stops Tuesday morning and among them, Paycor Stadium on July 1, 2023.

Swifties mark your calendars because presale tickets go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m.

General public tickets don't go on sale until November 18.

Paycor Stadium can seat more than 65,000 fans.

Swift can add her name to the short list of mega-artists that have played at what was formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium.

Paul McCartney, Guns N Roses, and the Rolling Stones are just a few of the famous acts that have set foot in the arena.

Most recently, Garth Brooks played to a sold-out crowd that waited years to see his show due to the pandemic.

MUNA and Gracie Abrams are scheduled to open for Swift before she takes the stage in the Tri-State.

The tour announcement follows the October release of Swift's newest album, "Midnights."

This will be Swift’s first U.S. concert tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour of 2018. The tour set a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in 2018.

In addition to the dates in the U.S., Swift plans to add concerts in countries across the world as well.

READ MORE

Paycor Stadium signs to be reviewed by city zoning examiner to promote the home of the Cincinnati Bengals

Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking

Garth Brooks, The Who concerts expected to bring 150,000+ to Cincinnati